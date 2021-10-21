MILAN—Reviewing hundreds of images of the man wearing the item while dining, running errands, and posing in front of the mirror, the world’s leading fashion icons reportedly convened Friday to determine whether Pennsylvania resident Aaron Ferris could pull off his denim jacket. “It seems to fit appropriately on his chest and shoulders, but the question remains: is he laid-back enough to pull it off?” said fashion consultant Tim Gunn, who attended the three -day symposium at Valentino headquarters alongside dozens of other experts from across the globe, including Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, and Rihanna, to rule if the 29-year-old account manager looked any good. “It would look normal on almost anyone else, but there’s something off about this guy. I just can’t put my finger on it. Maybe it’s his hair? Let’s go back to slide 108, please, so that we can re analyze his measurements.” At press time, the Olsen twins had wheeled a shaking Ferris out from a closet and unbound his ankles and wrists so that he could walk the runway for the group.

