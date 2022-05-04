The Supreme Court will vote to strike down the landmark Roe V. Wade decision according to a leaked draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, likely ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion protection. What do you think?
“I’m grateful I live in a blue state where I can delude myself for a few more years.”
Arthur Preston, Horticulturist
Advertisement
“I’ll feel much safer knowing rape and incest victims are behind bars where they belong.”
Rika Hauer, Unemployed
“Okay, let’s not get ourselves worked up until they’ve completely stripped us of our rights.”
Juan Borges, Fashion Administrator