The Supreme Court will vote to strike down the landmark Roe V. Wade decision according to a leaked draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, likely ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion protection. What do you think?

“I’m grateful I live in a blue state where I can delude myself for a few more years.” Arthur Preston, Horticulturist

“I’ll feel much safer knowing rape and incest victims are behind bars where they belong.” Rika Hauer, Unemployed