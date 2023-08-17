Leonard Bernstein’s Children Release Statement Confirming Father Wore Big Prosthetic Nose In Real Life

LOS ANGELES—Defending Maestro star Bradley Cooper against widespread criticism of his portrayal of the famed Jewish composer, Leonard Bernstein’s children released a statement Thursday confirming that their father wore a big prosthetic nose in real life. “Dad used to wear his gigantic prosthetic nose practically 24/7; he had his day nose and his night nose that he would sleep in,” said a statement penned by Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein explaining how Cooper was respectful in his approach to developing the film with them by ensuring that every detail of their late father’s huge prosthetic nose was correct, down to its length, girth, and weight. “When Mr. Cooper approached us about securing the rights to his story, the prosthetic nose was the very first thing we brought up. Our hearts are broken to see so much backlash over this heirloom that has been passed down through our family for generations. The prosthetic nose became as important to our father as music; in fact, he couldn’t compose anything unless he was wearing it. He always told us growing up, ‘If anyone is ever to portray me, they absolutely must wear my fat honkin’ fake schnoz.’” The statement also confirmed that one of the noses Cooper wears onscreen is the very same prosthetic worn by their father, on loan from the Bernstein Family Foundation.

