New CDC analysis shows that cases of Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, are surging in central Florida, with the region accounting for nearly one fifth of reported cases in the U.S. What do you think?

“That’s only true if you listen to public health officials.” Allison Espinosa, Chorus Writer

“What a huge opportunity for some priest to become a saint!” Ray Ferguson, Systems Analyst

“With no state income tax, leprosy couldn’t afford not to spread there.” Alfredo Groves, Radial Drill Operator



