America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Leprosy Cases Surging In Central Florida

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New CDC analysis shows that cases of Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, are surging in central Florida, with the region accounting for nearly one fifth of reported cases in the U.S. What do you think?

“That’s only true if you listen to public health officials.”

Allison Espinosa, Chorus Writer

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: August 4, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Texas Launches Outreach Program To Provide Troubled Teens With Assault Rifles
Wednesday 11:23AM
Ominous New Report Just Lists Places To Hide
July 31, 2023

“What a huge opportunity for some priest to become a saint!”

Ray Ferguson, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“With no state income tax, leprosy couldn’t afford not to spread there.”

Alfredo Groves, Radial Drill Operator

 