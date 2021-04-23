LeVar Burton To Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’ After Petition

Former Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton will guest host Jeopardy! this summer after a fan petition asking calling on the show to hire him garnered nearly 250,000 signatures. What do you think?
“Yet they’ve done nothing with my petition to bring back Trebek.”
Blaine Goodman, Rubber Band Tester
“It’s about time Jeopardy! made an appeal to the nerd demographic.”
Omar Hutchinson, Systems Analyst
“Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin once said, ‘If we desire a society without discrimination, then we must not discriminate against anyone in the process of building this society. If we desire a society that is democratic, then democracy must become a means as well as an end.’ That’s why I hope you’ll sign my petition to put Brent Spiner on Match Game.”
Callie Vega, Maxillofacial Surgeon