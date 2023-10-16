America's Finest News Source.
Local

Liberal Woman Genuinely Fascinated By Man’s Experience Being One-Eighth Puerto Rican

NEW YORK—Exclaiming with delight when the revelation arrived 30 minutes into their dinner together, local woman Sophia Davis is said to have grown genuinely fascinated Monday after her date mentioned that he was one-eighth Puerto Rican. “Oh, wow, really? That’s so interesting—that must have colored your childhood in ways that were both enriching and challenging,” said Davis, who reportedly shifted her chair forward with evident interest upon hearing her date mention that one of his great-grandmothers was a white-passing Latina woman who had lived in Puerto Rico until the age of 15. “The interesting thing for me, Tim, is that I’ve actually never dated a Puerto Rican guy. Am I pronouncing that right? Tim? Just tell me if there’s an accent somewhere I’m missing. I’m sure you deal with enough frustrations with people not really grasping the complicated relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States. Do you ever go back and visit San Juan?” At press time, sources said the man had shrugged after another round of drinks and decided to tell Davis that, yes, he had met Lin-Manuel Miranda several times.

