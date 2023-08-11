Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

Despite having many seemingly progressive views, many people who identify as liberal still support laws that make it illegal for the unhoused to exist in public spaces. The Onion asked liberals why they believe homelessness should be criminalized, and this is what they said.
Mabel Dawson, Nursing Assistant
“I won’t feel guilty about not volunteering at soup kitchens if they cease to exist.”
Samantha Black, Web Developer
“Letting them take naps in public would only enable their addiction to sleep.”
Evan Fullerton, Gym Teacher
“A $75 fine for sitting down is exactly the catalyst some people need to break the cycle of homelessness.”
David Lin, Accountant
“I heard on NPR that it actually costs more to incarcerate someone than it would to give them affordable housing. But then Fresh Air started, and I let all the bad feelings melt away.”
Lydia Channix, Glassblower
“I don’t care what you do with them, but please, call them the unhoused.”
Carter Alonzo, Student
“Is my name being used, or is this anonymous? Because you’re going to get two very different answers.”
Vince Freemont, Software Engineer
“I love camping as much as the next guy, but these people are taking it too far.”
Will Soto, Cobbler
“Well, people get upset if you use the word ‘genocide.’”
Dana Blonux, Corporate Attorney
“I’m not singling out the homeless. I wish there was a targeted way to criminalize just being in my space.”
Kenneth Parsons, Actuary
“It’s not that hard to secure a place to sleep. My home has at least eight bedrooms that I don’t even use.”
Marnie Dobbs, Graphic Designer
“I bet some of those vets are Trump guys.”
Caleb Howe, Sculptor
“Tents should only be used to take ayahuasca as part of a weeklong spiritual retreat.”
Hugh Furly, Editor
“If I can overcome my student loans from my time at Vassar, no one has any excuse for being homeless.”
Freddie Rice, Bookkeeper
“Not one homeless person joined me in canvassing for Elizabeth Warren.”
Shirin Rashidi, Doctor
“We can’t have prison reform if there isn’t anyone in prison.”
Oliver Stevenson, Barista
“The cruelty of prisons is just easier to ignore.”
James Tartaglio, Restaurant Owner
“I’m committed to fighting for social justice up until the point that it threatens my property values.”
Delia Posner, Bank Teller
“I’m fiscally liberal and socially a monster.”