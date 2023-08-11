Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

Opinion

Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

Despite having many seemingly progressive views, many people who identify as liberal still support laws that make it illegal for the unhoused to exist in public spaces. The Onion asked liberals why they believe homelessness should be criminalized, and this is what they said.

Mabel Dawson, Nursing Assistant

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I won’t feel guilty about not volunteering at soup kitchens if they cease to exist.”

Samantha Black, Web Developer

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“Letting them take naps in public would only enable their addiction to sleep.”

Evan Fullerton, Gym Teacher

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“A $75 fine for sitting down is exactly the catalyst some people need to break the cycle of homelessness.”

David Lin, Accountant

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I heard on NPR that it actually costs more to incarcerate someone than it would to give them affordable housing. But then Fresh Air started, and I let all the bad feelings melt away.”

Lydia Channix, Glassblower

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I don’t care what you do with them, but please, call them the unhoused.”

Carter Alonzo, Student

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“Is my name being used, or is this anonymous? Because you’re going to get two very different answers.”

Vince Freemont, Software Engineer

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I love camping as much as the next guy, but these people are taking it too far.”

Will Soto, Cobbler

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“Well, people get upset if you use the word ‘genocide.’”

Dana Blonux, Corporate Attorney

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I’m not singling out the homeless. I wish there was a targeted way to criminalize just being in my space.”

Kenneth Parsons, Actuary

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“It’s not that hard to secure a place to sleep. My home has at least eight bedrooms that I don’t even use.”

Marnie Dobbs, Graphic Designer

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I bet some of those vets are Trump guys.”

Caleb Howe, Sculptor

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“Tents should only be used to take ayahuasca as part of a weeklong spiritual retreat.”

Hugh Furly, Editor

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“If I can overcome my student loans from my time at Vassar, no one has any excuse for being homeless.”

Freddie Rice, Bookkeeper

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“Not one homeless person joined me in canvassing for Elizabeth Warren.”

Shirin Rashidi, Doctor

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“We can’t have prison reform if there isn’t anyone in prison.”

Oliver Stevenson, Barista

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“The cruelty of prisons is just easier to ignore.”

James Tartaglio, Restaurant Owner

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I’m committed to fighting for social justice up until the point that it threatens my property values.”

Delia Posner, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Liberals Explain Why Homelessness Should Be Criminalized

“I’m fiscally liberal and socially a monster.”

