A severe thunderstorm in the Libyan capital of Tripoli dropped hail measuring 7 inches in diameter last week, which experts say are some of the largest hailstones ever photographed. What do you think?

“Thank God I parked m y car in Algeria.” Hugo Tedesco • Steam Cleaner

Advertisement

“I prefer weather patterns that don’t rely on gimmicks to be newsworthy.” Sharon Appleby • Foot Pump Technician