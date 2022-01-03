They haven’t, and they’re absolutely panicking inside about what the fuck to do with you.

Not unless their burpees also cure lifelong mental illness.

“You’re going to look in the mirror and like the person looking back at you.”

Do they not have access to the gym’s attendance data?

Most trainers don’t and discreetly google the muscle group while you’re doing crunches.

The unscrupulous trainer always tells their clients that someone should discover their dead body if they’re serious about gains.

Only true in cases where the person they say this to has a family, a partner, or something else to live for.

A complete fabrication that trainers will often say out of jealousy for how good your ass looks in those Levi’s.

"It's a good deal when you look at what you're getting for the price."

Not when you factor in the reality that you’re only going to show up for the first session in a 10-class bundle.