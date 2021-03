Rapper Lil Nas X has released 666 pairs of modified Nike Air Max 97 shoes decorated with a pentagram pendant and containing a drop of real human blood, stirring controversy and selling out in under a minute. What do you think?

“I ’ve always pictured Satan in a sensible brogue.” Edith Boldwyn • Class Helper

“Does anything happen if you wear them backwards?” Vance Kesey • Systems Analyst