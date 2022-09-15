Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after only 15 weeks, a politically risky strategy that’s dividing Republicans as backlash grows over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What do you think?

“Don’t worry, that’s only for 50 states.” Shirley Dorney, Image Renderer

“You don’t get to be the most-hated senator by doing what’s popular.” James Toledo, Sidewalk Dryer