Literary Journal Founded By Couple Of College Acquaintances To Cease Publication

NEW YORK—Citing high operating costs and a continued industry trend away from physical media, the founders and editors-in-chief of Alethia, a literary journal created by a couple people who went to college together, announced Thursday that it would be ceasing publication. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that the Fall 2020 issue will be our last, but we want to express our gratitude to our devoted readers who have been with us ever since our founding in 2017,” said editor Murat Dunny, sharing his appreciation to all those who had believed in the journal’s mission of fostering an artistic dialogue through a unique mix of poetry, fiction, and screenplays written exclusively by members of his alma mater. “Though our run did not last as long as we had anticipated, we nonetheless provided an important artistic home for some classmates we knew who received our email asking for submissions. Since its inception, Alethia has striven always to take inspiration from the journal’s unofficial mascot, Calliope, the muse of epic poetry, and seek out the ecstatic harmony of the artistic voice, and so we want to say thank you to everyone who thumbed through an issue in our college’s bookstore or received a free copy for donating to our GoFundMe for sharing this incredible journey with us.” Dunny added his hope that the journal’s legacy would live on in the form of two current seniors talking about starting a flash fiction zine after they graduated.



