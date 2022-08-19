Liz Cheney, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, has been defeated in her bid for reelection by a rival backed by the former president, strengthening Trump’s grip on the Republican party. What do you think?

“I’ll always rememb er her as the Republican who sacrificed her career for nothing.” Ari Cooper, Donut Holer

“It’s nice to know that having a famous Dad can only get you so far.” Jade Restani, Pet Biographer