LONDON—In an effort to keep the former prime minister safe for most of the way home, sources confirmed Thursday that ousted Liz Truss would continue receiving a security detail for 20 minutes after leaving office. “U. K. Special Forces and Metropolitan police will continue keeping Liz Truss safe for the next half hour or so, give or take,” said U. K. officials, who stated this was the least they could do given her six weeks of devoted service to the nation. “They’re walking in the same direction, so they might as well. Truss will be provided a vigilant security detail as she leaves 10 Downing Street, which will then slowly trail off one by one. When she’s within pretty close distance of her front door, that will be that.” At press time, Truss’s security detail had figured 14 minutes was good enough.

