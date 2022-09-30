Singer and trained flutist Lizzo played a 200-year-old crystal flute made for President James Madison at her show in Washington, D.C., the instrument on loan fro the Library of Congress, which has the largest flute collection in the world. What do you think?

“We all know he put that thing down after two months of lessons anyway.” Eric Haffey, Insole Beveler

“I can’t support her anymore if she’s going to play a racist old white man’s flute.” Millie Craig. Assistant Handyman