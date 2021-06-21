Lobster Diver Survives Being Trapped In Whale’s Mouth

A lobster diver in Cape Cod was nearly swallowed by a humpback whale after being scooped up in its mouth, where he says he was trapped for 30 seconds before being spat back out, suffering minor injuries. What do you think?

“Well, did he find lobsters in there or not?” Conrad Dieng • Wig Fitter

“I hope the diver is okay. That kind of rejection can be truly painful.” Nigel Rennels • Funeral Officiant