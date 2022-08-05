Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old security guard who allegedly faked a mass shooting alert in Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival to get out of work. What do you think?
“I sense a bright future in law enforcement.”
Kara Sewell, Scrap Paper Collector
“It’s illegal to do a mass shooting. It’s illegal to fake a mass shooting. Can someone please tell me what is allowed?”
Lenny Wissel, Unemployed
“Nice to know that in the event of a shooting, security guards would just go home.”
Cameron Haynes, Breath Checker