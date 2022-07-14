London’s Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. What do you think?

“Glad it’s not o ne of the usual reasons I’m not allowed to fly.” Mike Laveau, Flannel Designer

“Then I’ll take my business across the street to another major hub of worldwide air travel.” Celine Hannigan, Lanyard Collector

“I guess Boris really was holding that country together.” Derek Mulligan, Systems Analyst