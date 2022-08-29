According to a new report from the Brookings Institute, about 16 million working-age Americans have long-term Covid, and 2 to 4 million are out of work because of its ill effects that include brain fog, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and breathing problems. What do you think?

“Well, we already for got about the million who died, so this should be easy.” Floyd Torsky, Gas Siphoner

“Sissies. I’ve had covid for two weeks and haven’t missed a single day in the office.” Hussain Fusco, Toy Historian