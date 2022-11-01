YOUR LOCATION—Saying they would cut right to the chase, sources confirmed Tuesday that, long story short, your father had a stroke. “We’re not going to bore you with the details, but yeah, your dad suffered a stroke earlier today,” revealed the sources, stressing that they were giving you the CliffsNotes version to avoid wasting your time. “So, yeah, that’s about it: Dad. Stroke. Life support. You can probably fill in the rest. Alright, sorry if any of this got a little in the weeds for your taste.” Sources added that your mother had also been injured in a car accident, but that was really neither here nor there.

