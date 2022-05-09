CLEVELAND—Revealing that he had seen the same old thing happen over and over again, longtime farmers market vendor Bruce Spelman told reporters this week that he knew the enthusiasm for the new jam guy would eventually fade. “Yes, yes, they all fawn over the newcomer for a week or two, but soon the novelty of organic jams will melt away, and everyone will come crawling back to fresh produce,” said Spelman, pointing to the long-neglected pickled vegetable and clover honey stands—both of them once the hotshot new vendor at the Green Garden Market—as proof that the blush of youth would soon fade from Javier’s Fresh Jams. “Where is the hard kombucha stand now? Where are the vegan empanadas? Gone forever. Like so many vendors before it, this jam-based empire is built of sand. I will smile and nod as they hand out their free samples of jalapeño jam in tiny cups, but soon enough such dreams will vanish like a mist in the morning sun. Nothing like this lasts.” At press time, Spelman had reportedly cast a knowing glance at the dust-covered empty table where the raclette cheese vendor sat just weeks ago.