Look What Happens When You Leave A McDonald's Hamburger Out On A Counter For A Year

Look What Happens When You Leave A McDonald's Hamburger Out On A Counter For A Year

Day 1

Well, here we go! As an experiment, we’re going to leave this McDonald’s hamburger out on our counter here for a year. It should be a pretty good year for us. We have a lot of big things planned. For instance, we’re marrying our fiancée Laura in Cancún next June!

Day 2

Day 2

Gross!

Day 3

Day 3

Fuck, we lost the hamburger.

Day 4

Day 4

The burger starts to get bored. I mean, can you blame it? It’s just sitting there.

Day 5

Day 5

Jesus fucking Christ, can this fucking experiment just be over already?

Day 6

Day 6

We caught our assistant playing music for the burger. Unclear how this contamination will affect the subject’s eventual trajectory.

Day 7

Day 7

Gosh, a week old already! We just had to commemorate it with some professionally shot portraits. Too bad it can’t stay this little forever.

Day 8

Day 8

We begin to despair that we’ll ever find out what happens to a burger when it’s left out on the counter, and meanwhile, this obsessive, hubristic pursuit has costs us our friends, family, and loved ones.

Day 9

Day 9

Today we came back from the store with our arms full of groceries and had nowhere to put them. Kind of wishing we had left the burger somewhere else. Guess it’s too late now.

Day 10

Day 10

Whoa! Someone gave the kitchen a Mediterranean makeover, and it looks bravissimo!

Day 11

Day 11

At this point, the burger will slightly resemble Emperor Alexander III of Russia. It’s hard to tell on first glance, but look at it for a while. You’ll see it.

Day 12

Day 12

Ow! This burger now appears to be teething.

Day 15

Day 15

It grows a fun hat!

Day 18

Day 18

The hamburger acquires object permanence.

Day 25

Day 25

Bad news. Today we realized that if we’re really going to photograph this hamburger every day, then we probably can’t go to Cancún for our wedding. We’re trying to get up the courage to talk to Laura about it soon.

Day 29

Day 29

Maggots have taken up residence in the hamburger and begun renovations to increase the property value of the sandwich.

Day 30

Day 30

A pair of eyes keeps peeking out from under the bun. Not sure if those were always there or if we just noticed them now.

Day 32

Day 32

Dateline NBC comes around to report on it after facing a slow news week.

Day 40

Day 40

Maybe it’s just because we’ve spent so much time with it, but we think we’re starting to fall in love with this incredibly sexy and erotic hamburger.

Day 50

Day 50

The mother hamburger returns to its offspring to feed it after a long journey of nearly 100 miles.

Day 57

Day 57

The burger files a complaint with the ACLU claiming that its civil liberties have been violated by being forced to sit here and just rot.

​​Day 59

​​Day 59

Still haven’t had the talk with Laura about the wedding thing. It’s bad, we know, we know.

Day 60

Day 60

The hamburger hibernates for the winter, sustaining itself on the protein it stocked up on during its eight-month feeding season.

Day 65

Day 65

The hamburger experiences a dim memory of a large clown in a yellow suit, but the vision is hazy, and it can’t decipher what it means.

Day 72

Day 72

Oh, yuck! It grew a lime!

​​Day 74

​​Day 74

Would this have been more interesting with Chicken McNuggets? Fuck, we’re too far in to change course now.

Day 75

Day 75

Tonight when we were doing the dishes, Laura stopped and looked over at us and said, “I can’t wait to marry you.” Our hearts were beating so fast. God. We need to say something soon.

Day 82

Day 82

The burger has become addicted to porn.

Day 85

Day 85

It got on top of the PlayStation somehow.

Day 90

Day 90

Last we checked, the burger promised us it was in for the night, but we just caught it dragging its buns back in here around dawn, without so much as an utterance of where it’s been or who it was with.

Day 98

Day 98

Both the researchers and the hamburger are so very, very tired.

Day 100

Day 100

Still has not decayed in any way, which, look, not good for sure, but if you are honest, it is a pretty amazing scientific achievement, right?

Day 104

Day 104

Oh no. Oh God. The burger ate our pet bird.

Day 120

Day 120

No visible mold or rot of any kind, although all the birds in our neighborhood have disappeared.

Day 122

Day 122

At this point, you likely won’t be able to get close to this burger without gagging, not only because of the near-complete putrefaction, but from the dawning realization of all this time and energy you’ve poured into watching it. Just think: You’ve had relationships, relationships that felt meaningful and worthwhile in the moment, that lasted for a shorter time than this hamburger, and now you’re reduced to this. What are you doing with your life?

Day 123

Day 123

We keep finding it on top of the PlayStation.

Day 125

Day 125

Did someone put two more hamburgers here to confuse us? We leave the experiment for two goddamn seconds, and now we don’t know which burger is which! How are we supposed to conduct a successful goddamn experiment in these conditions?

Day 129

Day 129

The burger has published its memoir, 129 Days Of Solitude, and it’s doing pretty good. It’s No. 4 right now on the New York Times bestseller list!

Day 130

Day 130

The only way to appreciate what’s going on here is to take a big whiff. Please scratch the image on your screen vigorously with a sharp object in order to activate the odormeter.

Day 137

Day 137

The burger apparently decides it’s tired of being observed as it rots, and it tries to skitter away. Thankfully, we’ve already sealed all exits.

Day 142

Day 142

We thought the hamburger was just getting bloated due to rot, but it appears it was pregnant after giving birth to a McDouble.

Day 150

Day 150

Hamburger is now 17.2% ABV with notes of cherrywood, stone fruit, and autumn leaves.

Day 172

Day 172

Goddammit, some huckster is trying to make a roadside attraction out of our rotting burger. Get lost, asshole!

Day 183

Day 183

The burger enters its emo phase.

Day 200

Day 200

After eating kitchen scraps for several weeks to gain fat, the burger will wrap itself in silk to create a cocoon, ultimately dissolving its ingredients while inside.

Day 208

Day 208

Now technically qualifies as an illegal chemical weapon under the Geneva Conventions.

Day 227

Day 227

The burger begins to go through puberty and struggles to fit in with other burgers due to constant acne breakouts.

Day 229

Day 229

Newly grown pubic hair suggests the burger has completed puberty.

Day 230

Day 230

The burger syncs its period with all other menstruating members of the household.

Day 233

Day 233

A huge internal change today. The burger has finally come to face its own mortality and reflect on existence, pondering its meaning and wondering if true happiness would ever be experienced deep within its medium-rare core. Or had it already squandered the precious gift on fleeting whims and fancies?

Day -40

Day -40

Jumping back in time. CW1029230 here has no idea what’s coming.

Day 243

Day 243

Okay, so our fiancée, Laura—remember her from earlier? Well, she died in a car accident this morning, so that means we don’t even have to worry about balancing the burger thing with our marriage anymore. Anyway, take a look at this burger.

Day 250

Day 250

We got hungry and took a bite out of it. Sorry.

Day 284

Day 284

Starting to look older. Wiser, perhaps.

Day 291

Day 291

On this day, the burger will briefly revert to its original piping hot and delicious state, but note that this window is extremely quick.

Day 300

Day 300

The mold on the hamburger appears to have entered into the Stone Age, as evidenced by the arrowheads on the bun.

Day 301

Day 301

The burger randomly gets really into the Allman Brothers Band.

Day 302

Day 302

Nothing. The hamburger is the same as it’s always been. Just sitting there. It has not grown or changed or evolved in any way despite its increasing age. Sound familiar?

Day 303

Day 303

Nothing.

Day 304

Day 304

Nothing.

Day 305

Day 305

Nothing.

Day 345

Day 345

Okay, so we totally forgot to check up on this thing for, like, a month. Sorry. It’s still gross.

Day 350

Day 350

This is the point when the hamburger will have reached peak maturity.

Day 355

Day 355

You think it’s still good to eat? Probably, right?

Day 365

Day 365

Well, here we are. We lost our spouses, our kids, our friends. All we have left is the burger. And we’d do it all again.

Day 999

Day 999

How did you get in here? This slideshow ended years ago. Get out!

You've Made It This Far...

