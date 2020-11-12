SEE MORE:

As the mainstream media squanders its journalistic integrity by ignoring a devastating global pandemic, America's Finest News Source has provided the most insightful, accurate, and truly divisive reporting on Covid-19.

CDC Urges Americans To Just Say No If Friend Offers Them Coronavirus

Xi Jinping Vows To Combat Coronavirus By Making It Illegal To Mention Within A Week

'He's Got The Mulan Virus!' Yells Don Jr. Attempting To Quarantine Eric By Duct Taping Garbage Bag Over Head

Coronavirus Fears Prompt 200-Foot Surgical Mask To Be Mounted Over Docking Cruise Ship

Health Officials Warn It Is Impossible To Tell If American Cruise Ship Passengers Suffering From Coronavirus Or Just Like That

CDC Recommends Also Wearing Face Mask On Back Of Head In Case Coronavirus Attacks From Rear

Carnival Sinks Cruise Ship Rather Than Letting It Fall Into Coronavirus' Clutches

Passengers Aboard Coronavirus Cruise Ship Refusing To Leave After Forming Unlikely Friendships With Each Other That Transcend Nations, Languages

PETA Quietly Testing 'Coronavirus Is A Living Thing' Ad Spots In Few Small Markets

Desperate CDC Director Walks Down Hall Of Imprisoned Diseases For One-On-One Talk With Avian Flu About Stopping Coronavirus

Jörmungandr Succumbs To First Recorded Case Of Human-To-God Coronavirus Transmission

Trump Holds Diplomatic Ceremony To Formally Welcome Coronavirus To United States

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Announces He Has Coronavirus And Also Hemorrhoids But That's A Separate Thing That He Will Deal With On His Own

'Whatavirus?' Says Half-Naked Mike Pence Brushing Crumbs Off Stomach While Taking First Call From Trump In 18 Months

Panicked WHO Officials Not Sure How To Respond After Coronavirus Brings 12 People Back To Life

Americans Urged To Stockpile Loved Ones Ahead Of Coronavirus Outbreaks

WHO Warns Outbreaks In Victorian England Confirm Coronavirus Capable Of Spreading Through Time

'We Have Coronavirus Under Control,' Announces CDC Director As Nose Slowly Transforms Into Pangolin Snout

Bat Scientists Urge Colony To Reduce Spread Of Coronavirus By Sneezing Into Wing

Pope Francis Urges Priests To Refrain From Molesting Children Over Coronavirus Fears

CDC Advises Americans To Protect Against Coronavirus By Piling Into This Here Tub For A Scrubbin'

Lucky Cruise Passengers Get Bunch Of Extra Days On Ship

'I Can't Wait To Dress Up As The Coronavirus For Halloween,' Says Man Who Will Be Dead By May

Coworkers At Bathroom Sink Locked In Tense Standoff Over Who Going To Wash Hands Longer

Best Buy CEO Humbly Asks If Everyone Can Go Out And Buy A Cord Or Something To Help With Company's Coronavirus Losses

Top U.S. Health Experts: 'Hold On To Your Fucking Seats Because This Bitch Hasn't Even Thought About Starting Yet'

Italy Travel Ban Gives Rise To Underground Network Of Gondoliers Smuggling Tourists Into Country

Federal Reserve Takes Drastic Action By Pumping $1.5 Trillion Into The Ether

'New York Times' Offering Free Access To Obituaries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Health Experts Worry Coronavirus Will Overwhelm America's GoFundMe System

Trump Assures Americans He Called 911 To Report Coronavirus Outbreak

Kushner Announces Doctors HATE Him After He Discovered One Weird Trick To CURE Coronavirus

Frustrated Jared Kushner Doesn't Get Why Everyone In Media Attacking His Qualifications Like They Didn't Just Get Jobs Through Nepotism Too

Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of 'Sonic' Film Before Coronavirus Hits

'I Have Coronavirus And I Am Dead' Says Trump Furthering Confusion Over COVID-19

Trump Advises Americans Worried About Coronavirus To Just Get Doctor Who Always Tells Them They In Perfect Health

Idaho Governor Orders State's Restaurant To Be Shut Down

Porn Industry Leaders Announce Immediate Closure Of All Orifices

Pfizer Pours All Resources Into Developing New Hyper-Depressant Pill To Help Americans Ease Transition Into Self-Quarantining

Woman Tries To Spark Casual Chat In Long Grocery Store Line As If She Not Desperately Attempting To Outrun Death

Congress Allocates $2 Trillion To Bail Out Struggling Bailout Industry

CDC Urges Americans To Prevent Spread Of Germs By Beatboxing Into Elbow

Amazon Hires 100,000 New Workers To Cram In Close Quarters Just For Kicks

Frustrated Dog Has No Time To Jerk Off Now That Owner Home All Day

Trump Hits Back At China By Announcing U.S. Will Also Expel American Journalists

Trump Quietly Checks With Aides To Make Sure He'd Be Included In Receiving $1,000 Government Checks

Advertisement

Thousands Of Formerly Endangered White Rhinos Flood City Streets Mere Days After Humans Quarantined Indoors

Triumphant Jared Kushner Announces Plan To Move CDC Headquarters To Jerusalem

Defiant 123-Year-Old Not Going To Let Coronavirus Stop Him From Hanging Out With Friends

Trump Seeks To Stimulate Economy By Sending Rare Autographed Photo To Every American

Trump Administration Releases Best Case Scenario Projections For Coronavirus Where 8 Million Iranian People Die

Advertisement

Richard Burr Wondering When Profiting Off Mass Suffering Suddenly Became A Crime In This Country

Advertisement

Hospital Holding Back Extra Coronavirus Test Kit In Case Josh Duhamel Needs One

Violently Bored Americans Begin Looting Puzzle Stores

Trump Orders Manufacturers To Drastically Ramp Up Production Of Hospital Gift Shop Supplies

Experts Warn Americans Could Still Be Dealing With Coronavirus As Late As Tomorrow Afternoon

Advertisement

Self-Isolated Woman Going So Crazy She's Started Talking To Her Spouse

'This Tastes Like Nothing, I Must Have Coronavirus,' Says Man Who Has Only Eaten Mac And Cheese For Last 8 Meals

Coronavirus Forces Landlord To Cut Back On Taking Care Of Building From 1 To 0 Hours A Week

Restless Trump Can't Believe He Stuck Inside With Nothing To Do But Be President

GOP Urges End Of Quarantine For Lifeless Bipedal Automatons That Make Economy Go

Trump Urges Loosening CDC Restrictions To Let Coronavirus Get To Work

Trump Suggests Ceding New York To Coronavirus As Possible Appeasement Strategy

Trump's Call To Reopen Economy Attributed To New Floating Virus Cloud Advisor

British Royal Family Orders Citizens To Leave U.K. Until Prince Charles Recovers

Man Just Buying One Of Every Cleaning Product In Case Trump Announces It's Coronavirus Cure

TheOnion.com Has Been Designated As A Pandemic Shelter In The Event That Covid-19 Could Spread Through The Internet

Congress Sets Aside $1,200 In Trust For Each American Until They Prove They're Responsible Enough To Handle It

Unpatriotic Whiner Demands Ventilator

Department Of Interior Announces Birds Will Continue Going About Regular Bird Activities During Pandemic

Global Pandemic That Has Killed Thousands Giving Woman Just The Push She Needed To Organize Tupperware Cabinet

Trump Announces Plan To Retrain Nation's 3 Million Unemployed Americans As Human Ventilators

Psychologists: So-Called 'Dr. Fauci' Just A Figment Of Nation's Collective Imagination

Trump Delays Easter To July 15 To Keep Promise On Coronavirus

'What Is This Strange Sensation,' Announces Nation Putting On Shoes For First Time In A While

New York City Health Officials Board Up Sun To Discourage Large Groups From Gathering Outside

Disney Announces Plans To Release 'Mulan' Directly Into Americans' Consciousness

New York Quickly Builds Thousands Of Emergency Hamptons Mansions To Shelter Wealthy

Trump Tackles Medical Supply Shortage By Awarding ExxonMobil Contract To Drill For Ventilators In Arctic

Rikers Inmates Punished After Guards Catch Them Trying To Make Bootleg Coronavirus Vaccine

Life Risked Once Again Purchasing Frozen Waffles

Anthropologists Who Discovered Existence Of Goblins Just Going To Let Coronavirus Thing Die Down Before Making Announcement

Study Finds Most Restaurants Fail Within First Year Of It Becoming Illegal To Go To Them

Careless Imprisoned Migrants Showing Zero Respect For Social-Distancing Rules

Golden Corral Introduces Carry-Out 150-Choice Buffet

BREAKING: This Is A Test Of The Onion's Emergency Headline System

'They're Doing Something To The Street,' Reports Nation Staring Out Window

Cousin Reluctantly Checked In On

Woman Working From Home Not Sure She'll Ever Be Able To Go Back To Regularly Wearing Bra, Dress, Big White Gloves, Minnie Mouse Head

Los Angeles Mayor Urges Residents To Wear Face Masks, Lose 15 Pounds, Maybe Go Brunette

ESPN Execs: 'Fuck It, Air The Dogfighting'

Remington Releases .000009 Millimeter Anti-Viral Bullet

Jared Kushner Says States Should Have Planned Ahead Before Joining The Union

Southern Governors Argue Covid-19 Good Christian Virus That Wouldn't Dare Spread During Church

NYPD Razes Central Park Hospital Tents For Violating Outdoor Encampment Laws

Surgeon General: 'This Week Will Be Like Another Pearl Harbor—And Not In A Good Way, Either'

Trump Admits 18 New States To Increase Competition For Medical Supplies

Crazed, Quarantined Mental Health Experts Recommend Scrawling 'Everything Will Be Okay' In Feces On Wall

Georgia Governor Argues That Closing State's Beaches An Attack On Citizens' Fundamental Right To Get Wet 'N' Wild

Advertisement

Boris Johnson Released From Hospital After Defunding It, Shutting It Down

Ratings-Hungry Chris Cuomo Devotes Program To Interviewing 23 Other Cuomo Brothers

Senator Kelly Loeffler Asks For Prayers After Losing $3 On Single Stock Due To Coronavirus

Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive 'I Voted' Gravestones

Trump Overturns Presidential Limo While Touting Effectiveness Of PCP To Treat Coronavirus

Black Man Followed In Store From Exactly 6 Feet Away

Exhausting Every Other Way To Pass Time, Couple Begins Ranking Their Lamps

Olympic Torchbearer Has Been Jogging In Place On Street Corner For Past 2 Weeks

'Just Go Home And Sleep It Off,' Says Doctor To Coughing, Feverish Black Patient

Damning Report Finds White House Ignored Skeletal Horsemen Galloping Through Sky As Early As January

CDC Releases Instructions For All Americans To Make Their Own Hospitals

Black Man Shot By Police After Matching Description For Covid-19

Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don't Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away

'It Was, For, Uh, Medical Reasons,' Says Doctor To Boris Johnson, Explaining Why They Had To Give Him Haircut

Postal Service Unveils Plan To Pay Debts With New $1 Trillion Stamp