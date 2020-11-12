As the mainstream media squanders its journalistic integrity by ignoring a devastating global pandemic, America’s Finest News Source has provided the most insightful, accurate, and truly divisive reporting on Covid-19.
CDC Urges Americans To Just Say No If Friend Offers Them Coronavirus
Xi Jinping Vows To Combat Coronavirus By Making It Illegal To Mention Within A Week
‘He’s Got The Mulan Virus!’ Yells Don Jr. Attempting To Quarantine Eric By Duct Taping Garbage Bag Over Head
Coronavirus Fears Prompt 200-Foot Surgical Mask To Be Mounted Over Docking Cruise Ship
Health Officials Warn It Is Impossible To Tell If American Cruise Ship Passengers Suffering From Coronavirus Or Just Like That
CDC Recommends Also Wearing Face Mask On Back Of Head In Case Coronavirus Attacks From Rear
Carnival Sinks Cruise Ship Rather Than Letting It Fall Into Coronavirus’ Clutches
Passengers Aboard Coronavirus Cruise Ship Refusing To Leave After Forming Unlikely Friendships With Each Other That Transcend Nations, Languages
PETA Quietly Testing ‘Coronavirus Is A Living Thing’ Ad Spots In Few Small Markets
Desperate CDC Director Walks Down Hall Of Imprisoned Diseases For One-On-One Talk With Avian Flu About Stopping Coronavirus
Jörmungandr Succumbs To First Recorded Case Of Human-To-God Coronavirus Transmission
Trump Holds Diplomatic Ceremony To Formally Welcome Coronavirus To United States
Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Announces He Has Coronavirus And Also Hemorrhoids But That’s A Separate Thing That He Will Deal With On His Own
‘Whatavirus?’ Says Half-Naked Mike Pence Brushing Crumbs Off Stomach While Taking First Call From Trump In 18 Months
Panicked WHO Officials Not Sure How To Respond After Coronavirus Brings 12 People Back To Life
Americans Urged To Stockpile Loved Ones Ahead Of Coronavirus Outbreaks
WHO Warns Outbreaks In Victorian England Confirm Coronavirus Capable Of Spreading Through Time
‘We Have Coronavirus Under Control,’ Announces CDC Director As Nose Slowly Transforms Into Pangolin Snout
Bat Scientists Urge Colony To Reduce Spread Of Coronavirus By Sneezing Into Wing
Pope Francis Urges Priests To Refrain From Molesting Children Over Coronavirus Fears
CDC Advises Americans To Protect Against Coronavirus By Piling Into This Here Tub For A Scrubbin’
Lucky Cruise Passengers Get Bunch Of Extra Days On Ship
‘I Can’t Wait To Dress Up As The Coronavirus For Halloween,’ Says Man Who Will Be Dead By May
Coworkers At Bathroom Sink Locked In Tense Standoff Over Who Going To Wash Hands Longer
Best Buy CEO Humbly Asks If Everyone Can Go Out And Buy A Cord Or Something To Help With Company’s Coronavirus Losses
Top U.S. Health Experts: ‘Hold On To Your Fucking Seats Because This Bitch Hasn’t Even Thought About Starting Yet’
Italy Travel Ban Gives Rise To Underground Network Of Gondoliers Smuggling Tourists Into Country
Federal Reserve Takes Drastic Action By Pumping $1.5 Trillion Into The Ether
‘New York Times’ Offering Free Access To Obituaries During Coronavirus Outbreak
Health Experts Worry Coronavirus Will Overwhelm America’s GoFundMe System
Trump Assures Americans He Called 911 To Report Coronavirus Outbreak
Kushner Announces Doctors HATE Him After He Discovered One Weird Trick To CURE Coronavirus
Frustrated Jared Kushner Doesn’t Get Why Everyone In Media Attacking His Qualifications Like They Didn’t Just Get Jobs Through Nepotism Too
Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of ‘Sonic’ Film Before Coronavirus Hits
‘I Have Coronavirus And I Am Dead’ Says Trump Furthering Confusion Over COVID-19
Trump Advises Americans Worried About Coronavirus To Just Get Doctor Who Always Tells Them They In Perfect Health
Idaho Governor Orders State’s Restaurant To Be Shut Down
Porn Industry Leaders Announce Immediate Closure Of All Orifices
Pfizer Pours All Resources Into Developing New Hyper-Depressant Pill To Help Americans Ease Transition Into Self-Quarantining
Woman Tries To Spark Casual Chat In Long Grocery Store Line As If She Not Desperately Attempting To Outrun Death
Congress Allocates $2 Trillion To Bail Out Struggling Bailout Industry
CDC Urges Americans To Prevent Spread Of Germs By Beatboxing Into Elbow
Amazon Hires 100,000 New Workers To Cram In Close Quarters Just For Kicks
Frustrated Dog Has No Time To Jerk Off Now That Owner Home All Day
Trump Hits Back At China By Announcing U.S. Will Also Expel American Journalists
Trump Quietly Checks With Aides To Make Sure He’d Be Included In Receiving $1,000 Government Checks
Thousands Of Formerly Endangered White Rhinos Flood City Streets Mere Days After Humans Quarantined Indoors
Triumphant Jared Kushner Announces Plan To Move CDC Headquarters To Jerusalem
Defiant 123-Year-Old Not Going To Let Coronavirus Stop Him From Hanging Out With Friends
Trump Seeks To Stimulate Economy By Sending Rare Autographed Photo To Every American
Trump Administration Releases Best Case Scenario Projections For Coronavirus Where 8 Million Iranian People Die
Richard Burr Wondering When Profiting Off Mass Suffering Suddenly Became A Crime In This Country
Hospital Holding Back Extra Coronavirus Test Kit In Case Josh Duhamel Needs One
Violently Bored Americans Begin Looting Puzzle Stores
Trump Orders Manufacturers To Drastically Ramp Up Production Of Hospital Gift Shop Supplies
Experts Warn Americans Could Still Be Dealing With Coronavirus As Late As Tomorrow Afternoon
Self-Isolated Woman Going So Crazy She’s Started Talking To Her Spouse
‘This Tastes Like Nothing, I Must Have Coronavirus,’ Says Man Who Has Only Eaten Mac And Cheese For Last 8 Meals
Coronavirus Forces Landlord To Cut Back On Taking Care Of Building From 1 To 0 Hours A Week
Restless Trump Can’t Believe He Stuck Inside With Nothing To Do But Be President
GOP Urges End Of Quarantine For Lifeless Bipedal Automatons That Make Economy Go
Trump Urges Loosening CDC Restrictions To Let Coronavirus Get To Work
Trump Suggests Ceding New York To Coronavirus As Possible Appeasement Strategy
Trump Suggests Ceding New York To Coronavirus As Possible Appeasement Strategy
Trump’s Call To Reopen Economy Attributed To New Floating Virus Cloud Advisor
British Royal Family Orders Citizens To Leave U.K. Until Prince Charles Recovers
Man Just Buying One Of Every Cleaning Product In Case Trump Announces It’s Coronavirus Cure
TheOnion.com Has Been Designated As A Pandemic Shelter In The Event That Covid-19 Could Spread Through The Internet
Congress Sets Aside $1,200 In Trust For Each American Until They Prove They’re Responsible Enough To Handle It
Unpatriotic Whiner Demands Ventilator
Department Of Interior Announces Birds Will Continue Going About Regular Bird Activities During Pandemic
Global Pandemic That Has Killed Thousands Giving Woman Just The Push She Needed To Organize Tupperware Cabinet
Trump Announces Plan To Retrain Nation’s 3 Million Unemployed Americans As Human Ventilators
Psychologists: So-Called ‘Dr. Fauci’ Just A Figment Of Nation’s Collective Imagination
Trump Delays Easter To July 15 To Keep Promise On Coronavirus
‘What Is This Strange Sensation,’ Announces Nation Putting On Shoes For First Time In A While
New York City Health Officials Board Up Sun To Discourage Large Groups From Gathering Outside
Disney Announces Plans To Release ‘Mulan’ Directly Into Americans’ Consciousness
New York Quickly Builds Thousands Of Emergency Hamptons Mansions To Shelter Wealthy
Trump Tackles Medical Supply Shortage By Awarding ExxonMobil Contract To Drill For Ventilators In Arctic
Rikers Inmates Punished After Guards Catch Them Trying To Make Bootleg Coronavirus Vaccine
Life Risked Once Again Purchasing Frozen Waffles
Anthropologists Who Discovered Existence Of Goblins Just Going To Let Coronavirus Thing Die Down Before Making Announcement
Study Finds Most Restaurants Fail Within First Year Of It Becoming Illegal To Go To Them
Careless Imprisoned Migrants Showing Zero Respect For Social-Distancing Rules
Golden Corral Introduces Carry-Out 150-Choice Buffet
BREAKING: This Is A Test Of The Onion’s Emergency Headline System
‘They’re Doing Something To The Street,’ Reports Nation Staring Out Window
Cousin Reluctantly Checked In On
Woman Working From Home Not Sure She’ll Ever Be Able To Go Back To Regularly Wearing Bra, Dress, Big White Gloves, Minnie Mouse Head
Los Angeles Mayor Urges Residents To Wear Face Masks, Lose 15 Pounds, Maybe Go Brunette
ESPN Execs: ‘Fuck It, Air The Dogfighting’
Remington Releases .000009 Millimeter Anti-Viral Bullet
Jared Kushner Says States Should Have Planned Ahead Before Joining The Union
Southern Governors Argue Covid-19 Good Christian Virus That Wouldn’t Dare Spread During Church
NYPD Razes Central Park Hospital Tents For Violating Outdoor Encampment Laws
Surgeon General: ‘This Week Will Be Like Another Pearl Harbor—And Not In A Good Way, Either’
Trump Admits 18 New States To Increase Competition For Medical Supplies
Crazed, Quarantined Mental Health Experts Recommend Scrawling ‘Everything Will Be Okay’ In Feces On Wall
Georgia Governor Argues That Closing State’s Beaches An Attack On Citizens’ Fundamental Right To Get Wet ’N’ Wild
Boris Johnson Released From Hospital After Defunding It, Shutting It Down
Ratings-Hungry Chris Cuomo Devotes Program To Interviewing 23 Other Cuomo Brothers
Senator Kelly Loeffler Asks For Prayers After Losing $3 On Single Stock Due To Coronavirus
Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive ‘I Voted’ Gravestones
Trump Overturns Presidential Limo While Touting Effectiveness Of PCP To Treat Coronavirus
Black Man Followed In Store From Exactly 6 Feet Away
Exhausting Every Other Way To Pass Time, Couple Begins Ranking Their Lamps
Olympic Torchbearer Has Been Jogging In Place On Street Corner For Past 2 Weeks
‘Just Go Home And Sleep It Off,’ Says Doctor To Coughing, Feverish Black Patient
Damning Report Finds White House Ignored Skeletal Horsemen Galloping Through Sky As Early As January
CDC Releases Instructions For All Americans To Make Their Own Hospitals
Black Man Shot By Police After Matching Description For Covid-19
Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away
‘It Was, For, Uh, Medical Reasons,’ Says Doctor To Boris Johnson, Explaining Why They Had To Give Him Haircut
Postal Service Unveils Plan To Pay Debts With New $1 Trillion Stamp
