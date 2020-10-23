America's Finest News Source.
Lori Lightfoot Unveils Plan To Replace Chicago’s Public Transit System With Police

CHICAGO—Explaining it was the only way to close the city’s projected $1.2 billion budget shortfall, Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a plan Tuesday to abolish the Chicago Transit Authority and replace it with police. “Starting next year, our entire public transportation infrastructure will be replaced with teams of police officers who arrive at bus stops and train stations every 14 minutes,” said Lightfoot, who acknowledged that while some residents might struggle to adjust to life without the CTA, they could rest assured knowing an additional 100,000 to 200,000 cops would soon be detailed on and around L platforms throughout the city. “The thin blue line will connect all parts of Chicago. This is the best police force in the world, and I have faith in their ability to take over for our transit system and provide a great service to the community. Our city coffers will also benefit from a reduction in fare evasion, because anytime someone jumps a turnstile, we’ll have 200 to 300 cops waiting right there to deal with them.” Lightfoot went on to announce that Chicago’s current bike-share system would be replaced by a rent-a-cop program.

