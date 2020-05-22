Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty to conspiracy charges for their role in the 2019 college admissions scandal, with the couple facing between two to five months in jail and nearly $300,000 in fines between them. What do you think?

“People like Loughlin are why my daughter didn’t get into USC. That and her sh itty grades.” Murray Drake • Lizard Auctioneer

Advertisement

“Maybe next time they’ll play it straight and have a campus library named after them.” Arthur Gan • Unemployed

“Does being rich and beautiful mean nothing these days?” Gladys Westmore • Glass Bead Maker