America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20lori loughlinOpinion

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty to conspiracy charges for their role in the 2019 college admissions scandal, with the couple facing between two to five months in jail and nearly $300,000 in fines between them. What do you think?

“People like Loughlin are why my daughter didn’t get into USC. That and her shitty grades.”

Murray Drake • Lizard Auctioneer

Advertisement

“Maybe next time they’ll play it straight and have a campus library named after them.”

Arthur Gan • Unemployed

“Does being rich and beautiful mean nothing these days?”

Gladys Westmore • Glass Bead Maker

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Raspberry Self-Conscious About Amount Of Body Hair

Conversation-Starved Man Finally Treating Bumping Into Coworker As Exquisite Treasure It Truly Is

How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Judge Rules Salvage Company Can Cut Into Titanic Wreck