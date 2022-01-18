LOS ANGELES—Crowding around the set in hopes of a potential celebrity sighting, Los Angeles residents were reportedly giddy Tuesday after learning that a big Hollywood movie was being shot in their town. “Wow, I can’t believe they’re filming something right here,” said L.A. local Meredith Morton, asking a nearby production assistant what the project was and where she could watch it when it gets released. “It’s so crazy they came all the way here when they could have shot it somewhere big like New York. Hopefully this will put our little city on the map!” At press time, Morton was angling to see if she could get a walk-on role in the film.