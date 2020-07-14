America's Finest News Source.
Los Angeles, San Diego Schools Will Remain Remote-Only This Fall

California’s two largest public school districts announced Monday that they have abandoned plans to partially reopen schools later this year and will instead teach students 100% online. What do you think?

“I was told the pandemic was scheduled to end by September.”

Gabe Baker • Milk Separator

“This could potentially send the wrong message that teachers’ lives are valued.”

Lester FarnworthDog Food Engineer

“I think we should just have all the kids live at school so they don’t bring it home.”

Amie CassinDermatology Buff

