Los Angeles, San Diego Schools Will Remain Remote-Only This Fall

California’s two largest public school districts announced Monday that they have abandoned plans to partially reopen schools later this year and will instead teach students 100% online. What do you think?
“I was told the pandemic was scheduled to end by September.”
Gabe Baker • Milk Separator
“This could potentially send the wrong message that teachers’ lives are valued.”
Lester Farnworth • Dog Food Engineer
“I think we should just have all the kids live at school so they don’t bring it home.”
Amie Cassin • Dermatology Buff