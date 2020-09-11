Los Angeles Walks Back Halloween Cancellation

Less than a day after announcing a ban on trick-or-treating, the L.A. County Department of Public Health walked back their decision, issuing revised guidelines stating that most Halloween-related activities were “not recommended” due to the coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?
“Damn, I was really excited to see them arrest some little kids.”
Tim Ferriter • Hangnail Trimmer
“Thank God. I’ve been waiting all year for an excuse to wear a mask.”
Irma Kosk • Dill Farmer
“I’m sure Zoom trick-or-treating and some virtual candy will be just as appealing.”
Gary Wambach • Friendship Mediator