A hiker who was lost on Colorado’s Mount Elbert said he didn’t answer his phone when rescuers called multiple times because he didn’t recognize the number, with the man eventually finding his own way back after 24 hours. What do you think?

“But once yo u take a call from one rescuer, they’ll start calling you constantly.” Lenny Arguello, Company Historian

“Who wants to end up on some search-and-rescue list?” Cailey Dabler, Karma Accountant