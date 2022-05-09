Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would abolish abortion in the state, grant constitutional rights to “all unborn children from the moment of fertilization,” and classify abortion as a homicide crime. What do you think?

“This will only d evalue all the hard work that goes into legitimate homicides.” Jake Michaan, Golf Ball Diver

“Well, the punishment should fit the illusion of a crime.” Rakesh Leiby, Carjacker

“No worries, I’ll claim self defense.” Vanita Wolberger, Height Estimator