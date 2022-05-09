Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would abolish abortion in the state, grant constitutional rights to “all unborn children from the moment of fertilization,” and classify abortion as a homicide crime. What do you think?
“This will only devalue all the hard work that goes into legitimate homicides.”
Jake Michaan, Golf Ball Diver
“Well, the punishment should fit the illusion of a crime.”
Rakesh Leiby, Carjacker
“No worries, I’ll claim self defense.”
Vanita Wolberger, Height Estimator
