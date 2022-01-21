The makers of M&Ms have announced that the candy characters have undergone a makeover that brand executives say better reflects the diverse and nuanced world of their fans, with the green M&M now wearing sneakers instead of white, heeled go-go boots. What do you think?
“As long as those M&Ms still endorse cannibalism, they can redesign whatever they want.”
Liam Carusilo, Tower Guard
“It’s about time we stop treating pieces of candy like objects.”
Caleb West, Playlist Distributor
“I wish this happened before the green M&M ruined my marriage.”
Bella Civeris, Almond Roaster