The makers of M&Ms have announced that the candy characters have undergone a makeover that brand executives say better reflects the diverse and nuanced world of their fans, with the green M&M now wearing sneakers instead of white, heeled go-go boots. What do you think?

“As long as those M& Ms still endorse cannibalism, they can redesign whatever they want.” Liam Carusilo, Tower Guard

“It’s about time we stop treating pieces of candy like objects.” Caleb West, Playlist Distributor