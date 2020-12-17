MacKenzie Scott Donates $4.1 Billion To Charity

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says that over the last four months she has donated $4,158,500,000 to 384 organizations across the country and that she expects to donate more in the coming year. What do you think?
“Doesn’t she realize donating to charity has like a zero percent return on investment?”
Dot Leonetti, Solitaire Champ
“No good deed goes unpublicized.”
Albert Durant, Egg-Based Artist
“Ugh, imagine being that rich and having it be ruined by your conscience.”
Timothy Slaughter, Unemployed