American Voices

MacKenzie Scott Donates $4.1 Billion To Charity

Vol 56 Issue 50

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says that over the last four months she has donated $4,158,500,000 to 384 organizations across the country and that she expects to donate more in the coming year. What do you think?

“Doesn’t she realize donating to charity has like a zero percent return on investment?”

Dot Leonetti, Solitaire Champ

“No good deed goes unpublicized.”

Albert Durant, Egg-Based Artist

“Ugh, imagine being that rich and having it be ruined by your conscience.”

Timothy Slaughter, Unemployed

