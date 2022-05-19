Madison Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress, has lost his seat in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District after a deluge of scandals involving run-ins with the law, sexual innuendo, and claims about Republican orgies. What do you think?

“Anyone willing to co ncede an election has no place in American politics.” Pierce Robinson, Assistant Executive

“Good. He always struck me more as governor material.” Josh Kenyatta, Unemployed

“Some people are just too pure for politics.” Victoria Wittes, Customer Reprimander