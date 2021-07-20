Maine Becomes First State To Shift Recycling Costs From Taxpayers To Companies

Maine has become the first state in the country to shift costs of recycling from taxpayers to the companies that create consumer packaging, while also giving them the responsibility of disposing of nonrecyclable containers. What do you think?

“Now the companies just have to pass these extra costs onto the taxpayers by raising their prices, and the cycle will be complete.” Joseph Ovalles, Mask Historian

Advertisement

“So glad that I held off on recycling.” Corey Thoma, Systems Analyst