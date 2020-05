With air travel down 96%, several U.S. airlines have announced that passengers will now be required to wear face coverings at check-in areas, lounges, boarding gates, and on the plane for the duration of their flight. What do you think?

“Fine, but then I’m n ot wearing my seatbelt.” Dina Newbern • Eggplant Harvester

“Even in first class?” Lewis Margulies • Uniform Designer

“Does that count as a carry-on?” Fritz Berman • Cured Meat Technician