American Voices

Major League Baseball Adds Negro Leagues To Official Record

The MLB has reclassified the seven Negro Leagues that operated from 1920-1948 as major leagues and will add the stats of 3,400 Negro Leagues players to the organization’s official statistics, which will likely result in new record-holders. What do you think?

“This is a wonderful day for people who love asterisks.”

Elaine DuthieInk Well Filler

“There’s no greater honor than having your accomplishments acknowledged long after your death.”

Andy StoneBandaid Applicator

“But where will the MLB find people willing to pore over thousands of tedious baseball statistics?”

J.P. Yuse • Glue Expert

