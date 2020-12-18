Major League Baseball Adds Negro Leagues To Official Record

The MLB has reclassified the seven Negro Leagues that operated from 1920-1948 as major leagues and will add the stats of 3,400 Negro Leagues players to the organization’s official statistics, which will likely result in new record-holders. What do you think?

“This is a wonderful day for people who love asterisks.” Elaine Duthie • Ink Well Filler

“There’s no greater honor than having your accomplishments acknowledged long after your death.” Andy Stone • Bandaid Applicator