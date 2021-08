Maki Kaji, puzzle enthusiast and publisher known as the “Godfather of Sudoku” for creating and popularizing the logic puzzle that is played daily by millions of people around the world has died. What do you think?

“Jumble players offer their condolences.” Jud Barnfield, Intelligence Estimator

“So now who’s gonna give me the answers to yesterday’s puzzle?” Don Ogaz, Millwright