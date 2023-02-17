Male Birth Control That Paralyzes Sperm For 2 Hours 100% Effective In Lab Mice

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new drug that temporarily paralyzes sperm for more than two hours was found to be 100% effective in preventing pregnancy in lab mice and resulted in no adverse side effects, paving the way for a possible on-demand oral contraceptive for men. What do you think?

“Not so helpful for t hose of us who ejaculate for three hours.” Dean Cobina, Cache Filler

“I look forward to thinking up an excuse for not taking it.” Riley Aulgur, Mail Organizer