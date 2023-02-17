Male Birth Control That Paralyzes Sperm For 2 Hours 100% Effective In Lab Mice

A new drug that temporarily paralyzes sperm for more than two hours was found to be 100% effective in preventing pregnancy in lab mice and resulted in no adverse side effects, paving the way for a possible on-demand oral contraceptive for men. What do you think?
“Not so helpful for those of us who ejaculate for three hours.”
Dean Cobina, Cache Filler
“I look forward to thinking up an excuse for not taking it.”
Riley Aulgur, Mail Organizer
“So you just eat the mice and then have sex?”
Cecilia Maher, Emotion Processor