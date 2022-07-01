HESPERIA, CA—Declaring there were just some areas in which men would always be superior to women, local man Ryan Neves adamantly told reporters Friday he would be a much better political prisoner than WNBA star Brittney Griner. “No offense to her, but if I were being held captive by a foreign government, I’d be better 10 times out of 10,” said Neves, adding that the basketball player’s detention in Russia since February on charges of possessing hashish oil “couldn’t hold a candle” to the kind of foreign arrest and imprisonment that he could pull off, given the chance. “It’s just a simple fact that a man is going to be a better political prisoner than a woman. That’s just basic biology. I’d need some time to train, obviously, but once they caught me, I would be taking beatings every day, I would be divulging U.S. secrets under torture, I would be doing press conferences where you could tell I was being coerced into saying I was fine… Sure, she’s good at being a political prisoner for a woman, but I bet I could get beheaded in four months, tops.” At press time, Neves was arguing with a fellow Twitter user that no woman would even crack any list of the top 100 political prisoners of all time.

