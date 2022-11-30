WATERLOO, IA—Stating that “you never know what could happen down the road,” local man James Kenney told reporters Wednesday that he was afraid to get a tattoo of his children’s names in case he felt different about them in 10 years. “It’s easy to get caught up in the moment in the delivery room, but what about next year? Next decade? Am I still going to love my sons then?” said Kenney, who expressed fear that the sight of his newborn twins’ names on his arms would one day only bring him pain and regret. “I’m not saying I’m afraid of commitment to my children. It’s just that people change, you know? I could always get them covered up with the cat’s name, but that can be expensive.” At press time, Kenney added that he would only get the tattoos if his infant sons got a tattoo of his name in return.

