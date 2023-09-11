Man Arrested After Attempting To Cross Atlantic In ‘Human-Powered Hamster Wheel’

The U.S. Coast Guard arrested a man trying to cross the Atlantic in a “human-powered hamster wheel,” having found him 70 miles off of Georgia’s coast while Hurricane Franklin headed toward the area. What do you think?
“Everyone wants eco-friendly transportation until it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.”
Randolph Napper, Poultry Trainer
“Men can’t do anything in this country anymore.”
Arthur Mulligan, Unemployed
“Now we’ll never know what’s on the other side of the Atlantic.”
Darcy Allegro, Backup Clapper