America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Man Arrested After Attempting To Cross Atlantic In ‘Human-Powered Hamster Wheel’

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The U.S. Coast Guard arrested a man trying to cross the Atlantic in a “human-powered hamster wheel,” having found him 70 miles off of Georgia’s coast while Hurricane Franklin headed toward the area. What do you think?

“Everyone wants eco-friendly transportation until it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.”

Randolph Napper, Poultry Trainer

Watch
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 08, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Economy Collapses After 10-Year-Old Boy Spends Entire U.S. GDP On Fortnite Skins
Thursday 12:21PM
Hims Offers New Dunce Cap For Men Who Can’t Get Hard
Tuesday 11:37AM

“Men can’t do anything in this country anymore.”

Arthur Mulligan, Unemployed

Advertisement

“Now we’ll never know what’s on the other side of the Atlantic.”

Darcy Allegro, Backup Clapper