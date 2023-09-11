Man Arrested After Attempting To Cross Atlantic In ‘Human-Powered Hamster Wheel’

The U.S. Coast Guard arrested a man trying to cross the Atlantic in a “human-powered hamster wheel,” having found him 70 miles off of Georgia’s coast while Hurricane Franklin headed toward the area. What do you think?

“Everyone wants eco-friend ly transportation until it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.” Randolph Napper, Poultry Trainer

“Men can’t do anything in this country anymore.” Arthur Mulligan, Unemployed

