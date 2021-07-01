America's Finest News Source.
Man Arrested For Stealing 21 Tons Of Pistachios

A California man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 21 tons of pistachio nuts valued at over $100,000 from an agricultural company, with authorities eventually finding the nuts hidden inside a nearby trailer and already packaged for resale. What do you think?

“Imagine the work that went into filing the serial numbers off that many nuts.”

Priyanka Hodges • Paperhanger

“That’s the kind of illicit pistachio bust that’ll get you promoted to sergeant.”

Donato Strowd • Soil Conservationist

“I can’t believe the garbage bag of loose pistachios I bought on the side of the road was stolen.”

Gene Damianczyk • Prison Architect