A California man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 21 tons of pistachio nuts valued at over $100,000 from an agricultural company, with authorities eventually finding the nuts hidden inside a nearby trailer and already packaged for resale. What do you think?

“Imagine the work that went into filing the serial numbers off that many nuts.” Priyanka Hodges • Paperhanger

“That’s the kind of illicit pistachio bust that’ll get you promoted to sergeant.” Donato Strowd • Soil Conservationist