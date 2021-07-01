Man Arrested For Stealing 21 Tons Of Pistachios

A California man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 21 tons of pistachio nuts valued at over $100,000 from an agricultural company, with authorities eventually finding the nuts hidden inside a nearby trailer and already packaged for resale. What do you think?
“Imagine the work that went into filing the serial numbers off that many nuts.”
Priyanka Hodges • Paperhanger
Advertisement
“That’s the kind of illicit pistachio bust that’ll get you promoted to sergeant.”
Donato Strowd • Soil Conservationist
“I can’t believe the garbage bag of loose pistachios I bought on the side of the road was stolen.”
Gene Damianczyk • Prison Architect