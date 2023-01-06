America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Man At Gym Listening To Pump-Up Playlist To Get Courage To Take Off Shirt In Locker Room

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Man At Gym Listening To Pump-Up Playlist To Get Courage To Take Off Shirt In Locker Room

BOSTON—Putting his headphones over his ears and taking a deep breath, local man Dalton Griffith was reportedly listening to his pump-up playlist at the gym Friday to get the courage to take off his shirt in the locker room. “I got this,” said Griffith, who turned up the volume on the DMX song from his carefully curated gym locker room mix, feeling the adrenaline course through his veins as he prepared for the grueling challenge that awaited him. “This might hurt, but I have to remember it will all be worth it in the end. It’s time to get tough. No pain, no gain. I’m going to lift this shirt if it’s the last thing I ever do. Let’s fucking go!” At press time, a defeated Griffith was seen on the elliptical machine still wearing his button-up shirt.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
00:40
Now playing
Idiotic New Year’s Resolutions You’ll Never Actually Keep
Tuesday 12:00PM
00:36
Now playing
Nation's Single Friends Announce Plans To Just Sort Of Stand There While Couples Kiss On New Year's Eve
December 30, 2022
Local