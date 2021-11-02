A California man used his $150 annual Six Flags pass that offers year-round access to the park, free parking, and two free meals, to eat twice a day for seven years, allowing him to pay off his student loans and buy a house. What do you think?

“That makes me hungry for 5,000 consecutive hamburgers.” Paolo Dundas, Magic Show Critic

Advertisement

“If Biden won’t cancel student debt, the least he can do is give everyone a pass to Six Flags.” Chris Tarrey, Library Shusher