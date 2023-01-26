America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Man Buys Slice Of Honey-Roasted Ham For Attractive Woman At Other End Of Deli Counter

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Man Buys Slice Of Honey-Roasted Ham For Attractive Woman At Other End Of Deli Counter


DAYTON, OH—In an effort to extend his compliments to the alluring shopper after she caught his eye, local man Andrew Williamson reportedly bought a slice of honey-roasted ham Thursday for the attractive woman at the other end of the deli counter. “This was sent from the gentleman standing over by the hot bar,” said deli worker Hank Miller, placing the single slice of ham down in front of the beautiful woman, who discretely glanced over to find her mysterious benefactor winking before taking a long bite of pastrami. “He wanted me to tell you that you have a beautiful smile and he felt you looked simply dazzling in your Tweety Bird pajama pants. If you feel like talking, he left his deli number with me.” At press time, the woman had seductively licked the ham grease off her fingers before approaching the man to say thank you.

Watch
  • Off
  • en
Money Is Tight This Week So Here's A Recipe For Five Tortilla Chips And Ketchup In A Bowl
December 8, 2022
Fuddruckers Pursues Market Opportunity By Opening 1,000 Locations In Russia
May 6, 2022
Local