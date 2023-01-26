Man Buys Slice Of Honey-Roasted Ham For Attractive Woman At Other End Of Deli Counter



DAYTON, OH—In an effort to extend his compliments to the alluring shopper after she caught his eye, local man Andrew Williamson reportedly bought a slice of honey-roasted ham Thursday for the attractive woman at the other end of the deli counter. “This was sent from the gentleman standing over by the hot bar,” said deli worker Hank Miller, placing the single slice of ham down in front of the beautiful woman, who discretely glanced over to find her mysterious benefactor winking before taking a long bite of pastrami. “He wanted me to tell you that you have a beautiful smile and he felt you looked simply dazzling in your Tweety Bird pajama pants. If you feel like talking, he left his deli number with me.” At press time, the woman had seductively licked the ham grease off her fingers before approaching the man to say th ank you.

