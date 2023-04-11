Man Charged After Taking Kidnapped Platypus On Train, Shopping Trip

An Australian man has been charged after allegedly stealing a platypus from the wild, taking it on a train, and then showing it off at a shopping center. What do you think?
“All animals deserve to be pampered before they go extinct.”
Lucinda Alford, Freelance Instigator
Watch
Calling All Chicago-Area Worms: I Started A Worm Club To Meet Other Worms
Share
“I’m sorry, I was under the impression that man has dominion over the beasts?”
Roy Gee, Systems Analyst
Advertisement
“All those years of going to Sephora in hopes of seeing a platypus somehow paid off.”
Benji Crawford, Playground Manager