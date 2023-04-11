America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Man Charged After Taking Kidnapped Platypus On Train, Shopping Trip

An Australian man has been charged after allegedly stealing a platypus from the wild, taking it on a train, and then showing it off at a shopping center. What do you think?

“All animals deserve to be pampered before they go extinct.”

Lucinda Alford, Freelance Instigator

“I’m sorry, I was under the impression that man has dominion over the beasts?”

Roy Gee, Systems Analyst

“All those years of going to Sephora in hopes of seeing a platypus somehow paid off.”

Benji Crawford, Playground Manager