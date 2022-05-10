A central Indiana man accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a creek in March has advanced in a Republican primary election for township board, winning close to 22% of the total 276 votes, while awaiting trial in jail. What do you think?
“Yeah, I wouldn’t want to make the murderer mad either.”
Don Satyal, Freelance Mourner
“So he’s single?”
Margueritte Thorn, Snake Milker
“He’ll need a few more charges if he wants to get far in the GOP.”
Matt Farrington, Elevator Greeter
