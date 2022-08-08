GAINESVILLE, FL—Trying to focus on the positives of his new relationship status, local 31-year-old Ed Sanocki told reporters Monday that he was choosing to see his breakup with girlfriend Amanda MacNeil as an opportunity to beg her to take him back. “A lot of people look at the end of a relationship as a failure, but I won’t look at it like that, because I refuse to acknowledge it has ended,” said Sanocki, adding that he would use his new free time to concentrate on stalking MacNeil’s every move and trying to convince her to let him back into her life. “I just have to reframe my perspective so that, instead of seeing this latest development as a negative thing, I see it as an opportunity to tell her I’ll kill myself if she doesn’t take me back. So, it’s not an end; it’s a new beginning of me dropping down to my knees while telling her I can’t be held responsible for my actions if she continues to reject me.” When reached for comment, MacNeil told reporters that she wasn’t aware she and Sanocki had been dating.