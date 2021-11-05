NEW YORK—Saying the conversation had left him with serious questions about the state of his health, local man Stephen Pryzant, 43, told reporters Friday that he was concerned his cardiologist wanted to discuss his test results at a morgue rather than over the phone. “Jeez, if it was something minor, he would have just told me during the call rather than making me come all the way out to the autopsy lab,” said the native New Yorker, stressing that although he wasn’t an expert, he had a bad feeling about the physician’s insistence on going over Pryzant’s angiogram face-to-face while he was lying down on a stainless steel table in a facility full of dead bodies. “Obviously, it could be nothing. Meeting in a room kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit where he can place a hand on a patient’s shoulder, look them in the eye, and slip a toe tag on them might just be part of his bedside manner. For all I know, he’s only wants to tell me my tests look great before he zips me up in a body bag and slides me into a refrigerated storage drawer. In that case, I’ll feel pretty silly about having been nervous!” At press time, Pryzant was relieved to hear that his results had come back normal and that his doctor had simply wanted to remove his heart for a postmortem examination.