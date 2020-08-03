Man Confident He Would’ve Been Against Slavery If He Was Alive During 1960s

PELHAM, MA—Declaring he was absolutely sure he would have stood for progressive values, local man Eugene Leigh told reporters Monday that he was confident he would’ve been against slavery if he was alive during the 1960s. “Hindsight is 20/20, obviously, but I’m pretty sure I would’ve been out there opposing slavery even at the beginning of the 1960s,” said Leigh, adding that he’s “100% totally sure” he would have been willing to challenge anyone who publicly voiced their support of slavery in the 1960s if he had been alive then. “Look, there were millions of people against slavery by the 1960s, because they knew it was the right thing to do, and I like to think I would have been too, no matter the consequences. I would have definitely spoken out against the forced subjugation of Black people in the 1950s, even. You can disagree with me if you want, or say that I wouldn’t have actually been against it back then, but if I were alive in the 1960s I would know in my heart that slavery was wrong. Does that make me brave? Maybe.” Leigh added that he’s equally sure he would be against the concept of forced prison labor if he’s still alive in the 2070s.

